Lil Yachty Kicks Off Fashion Week With Reebok Event Attended By Remy Ma, Matt Barnes, The Clermont Twins And More

Yesterday, global fitness lifestyle brand Reebok joined forces with international rapper and brand partner Lil Yachty to host an unforgettable fashion and music experience celebrating the iconic Reebok Workout Plus sneaker and Reebok’s ‘Always Classic’ campaign. The evening was a living representation of the eclectic culture upon which the Reebok Workout Plus was built, and featured a look into Reebok’s storied brand archive, a live musical performance by Lil Yachty, a dance performance by Meechie and Toosi and a fashion presentation curated by stylist Rox Brown. Special guests included Remy Ma, Matt Barnes, Rotimi, Luka Sabbat and The Clermont Twins.

Known for his unique style sensibilities and his ability to draw inspiration from the past to remix daring and bold looks for the present day, Lil Yachty brought to life the Workout’s versatility by fusing music, attitude and style.

Held at Manhattan’s Classic Car Club, guests were treated to an experiential journey through the Workout Plus’ unique heritage. Lil Yachty joined his stylist, Rox Brown, and members of his ‘Sailing Team,’ JBans2Turnt and Kodie Shane, for a deeper look into what goes into their unique style choices. Rox demonstrated how to pair nostalgic style staples with the Workout, creating head-to-toe looks that stand out in today’s fashion landscape.

The fashion presentation began with an energetic dance performance by Atlanta-based duo Meechie and Toosi.

Following the dance performance, some of fashion’s rising stars, including Sharina Gutierrez, Kendra Bailey, Gitoo and Kalysse Anthony, took the stage styled by Rox Brown to showcase the timeless versatility of the Workout Plus as Lil Yachty took the stage, polishing the night with an explosive live performance.

Earlier this year, Reebok Classic revealed its Spring/Summer 2018 campaign, “Always Classic,” that celebrates the brand’s most disruptive and authentic style pioneers – challenging them to step up to the global stage to define what “Always Classic” means to them. For more information on Reebok’s “Always Classic” campaign and to purchase the Workout Plus sneaker, as worn by Lil Yachty, please visit Reebok.com.