Donald Trump Defends Domestic Abuser Aide Rob Porter, “He’s Innocent We Wish Him Well” [Video]

Image via Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty

Trump Defends Staffer Against Ex-Wives’ Abuse Claims

Another day, another example of the corroded morality festering inside of 1600 STFU Avenue.

Today, in the wake of the White House staff secretary resigning over multiple domestic abuse accusations, Donald Trump defended his former employee against TWO of his ex wives…

Never forget, 53% of white WOMEN voted for this POS.