Midnight Train To Surgery? Gladys Knight Went From Meemaw To Hunty Now Folks Think She Knifed Her Face Up

- By Bossip Staff
Getty Images

Gladys Knight’s Face Looks Refreshed

Gladys Knight made a public appearance at Clive Davis’ pre-grammy dinner recently and ever since her photo has been circulating around the internet. It’s because she looks…different. Is it possible that the singer knifed her face up at the tender age of…73?

Folks on the internet seem to think so.

What do you think? Things definitely seem to look tighter in her mug. Like in this untouched photo from Getty.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 27: Recording artist Gladys Knight performs onstage at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS)

 

Hit the flip for more reactions.

 

 

Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

