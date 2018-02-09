Midnight Train To Surgery? Gladys Knight Went From Meemaw To Hunty Now Folks Think She Knifed Her Face Up
- By Bossip Staff
Gladys Knight’s Face Looks Refreshed
Gladys Knight made a public appearance at Clive Davis’ pre-grammy dinner recently and ever since her photo has been circulating around the internet. It’s because she looks…different. Is it possible that the singer knifed her face up at the tender age of…73?
Folks on the internet seem to think so.
What do you think? Things definitely seem to look tighter in her mug. Like in this untouched photo from Getty.
