Exclusive: Kodak Black Complains Prosecutors Have Yet To Charge Him; Wants Out Of Jail

“Tunnel Vision” Rapper Jailed Following Last Month’s Gun & Drug Bust

Kodak Black is griping that the state is taking its sweet time to indict him after his gun and drug bust last month.

The Florida rapper’s lawyer filed court docs Friday asking a judge for a special hearing to raise the possibility of springing him from lockup, after prosecutors let the three week window to formally charge him expire.

Kodak Black – whose real name is Dieuson Octave – has been held without bail since his arrest Jan. 18. He is facing charges of gun possession, drug possession and child neglect after a police raid on his home, where cops found weed and a stolen gun – all in the presence of a toddler, according to the police report. He was ordered held without bail.

Bradford Cohen, Kodak Black’s lawyer, said in court papers that the rapper has now languished in jail for 22 days without being formally charged, which entitles him to a “preliminary adversary hearing” where he can raise the issue of whether there’s enough evidence to keep him behind bars.

The judge has not yet ruled on Kodak’s request.

We reached out to Cohen for comment.