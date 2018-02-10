Booger Sugar & Booty Pops: Chris Brown Suggested A BeyRihBrunoBreezy World Tour & All Hell Broke Loose

Beyonce, rihanna and bruno mars when they read chris brown’s tweet about touring together pic.twitter.com/usoaIrtz33 — sandy’s cheeks (@marcxdavid) February 9, 2018

Twitter Vs. Chris Brown (AGAIN)

Everyone’s favorite despicable talent Chris Brown had a free moment between self-destructive activities and tweeted the idea of a larger-than-life Beyonce, Rih-Rih, Bruno Mars and Chris Brown (OF COURSE he included himself) World Tour much to the petty glee of the internet that spiraled into the abyss.

Chris Brown really put himself in the same league as Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Bruno Mars pic.twitter.com/LJbnT36gjl — n (@junmyeonns) February 9, 2018

Peep the Twitter chaos over Chris Brown’s big idea on the flip.