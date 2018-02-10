Booger Sugar & Booty Pops: Chris Brown Suggested A BeyRihBrunoBreezy World Tour & All Hell Broke Loose
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20
❯
❮
Twitter Vs. Chris Brown (AGAIN)
Everyone’s favorite despicable talent Chris Brown had a free moment between self-destructive activities and tweeted the idea of a larger-than-life Beyonce, Rih-Rih, Bruno Mars and Chris Brown (OF COURSE he included himself) World Tour much to the petty glee of the internet that spiraled into the abyss.
Peep the Twitter chaos over Chris Brown’s big idea on the flip.