Beef And The City: Kim Cattrall Drags “Hypocrite” Sarah Jessica Parker Out Her Louboutins
Kim Cattrall And Sarah Jessica Parker Are Not Friends
Sex And The City stars Sarah Jessica Parker and woke-a$$ Kim Cattrall don’t like each other. Well, Sarah “loves” Kim, Kim don’t like that bih.
According to PageSix there has been years of backbiting and petty shade thrown and this morning it all came to a head. Parker was recently quoted as saying that she thought that Cattrall was her friend. Parker offered condolences to the “Samantha” actress this week when it was reported that her brother was found dead last week.
“Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother,” Parker commented.
Apparently Kim doesn’t take kindly to Sarah’s warm and fuzzies
My Mom asked me today “When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?” Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona. Copy and paste link https://nypost.com/2017/10/07/inside-the-mean-girls-culture-that-destroyed-sex-and-the-city/
Looks like we have us a full on white lady beef.
If you were pining for a SATC reunion, you can stop holding your breath now.