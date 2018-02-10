Basketball Wives: Absolutely NO ONE Is More Excited Than Gabrielle Union That D Wade Is Back In Miami

Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Are Ecstatic To Be Back In Miami

Dwyane Wade left Miami for Chicago in 2016, and nothing felt right in the world. And after his one season with the Bulls, who could forget Gabrielle Union rapping, “I moved to Cleveland for the D” once her husband was traded to the Cavaliers to play with his best friend LeBron James?

While the last 2 years have been a rollercoaster for the couple, Dwyane Wade is finally back in Miami after a huge Cavs overhaul, and him and Union couldn’t be happier.

Almost immediately after the news dropped, Gabrielle was uploading videos of the two on their way back to South Beath. This video of D Wade boarding the plane to meet Gabby is so endearing and shows just how excited the two are.

Gabrielle Union and DWade are TOO hype to go back to Miami lol. I love their love for each other! #Wade #gabrielleunion pic.twitter.com/Xn7XUbyYiG — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamsonTV9) February 8, 2018

Once they finally landed back home, the excitement was obvious–especially with Union twirling her way off the plane.

To top things off, Gab posted a photo with a picture of he posing like her main man and a caption including, “#3IsBack #TheReturn”

Yeahhhhhhhhhhhhh #miaminights🌴 #3IsBack #TheReturn A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Feb 9, 2018 at 8:23pm PST

Being an NBA player means being traded at a moment’s notice, and that’s gotta be rough–but one thing is for sure: after being gone for a while, your homecoming is going to be that much sweeter…at least in Dwyane and Gabrielle’s case.