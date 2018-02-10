Cantaloupes With A Side Of Yams: Cyn Santana’s Post-Baby Lusciousness Has Her Looking Out Of This World THICK

Cyn Santana Is Looking Better Than Ever Post-Baby Budden

Cyn Santana has always been gifted with the thickness, but everything has changed since she gave birth to Baby Budden. She posted pictures of her ultra-quick snapback when baby Lex was only a few days old, and in the following weeks Ms. Santana’s bawwddyyy has only gotten better and better the more pictures she posts.

If you haven’t been paying attention to Cyn’s Instagram since the arrival of her seed with Joe Budden, now is the time to do your research. She’s been posting pictures that showcase her out-of-this-world THICK bawdy for the world to see, and it gets better every time. The comments under all of her photos consist of pretty much everyone–including Joe Budden–appreciating how thick this new mama is.

We’re not worthy! If everyone’s body looked like this after giving birth, you best believe the pregnancy rates would skyrocket.

There’s no doubt both Cyn and her baby daddy are loving this newly extra-voluptuous bawddy walking around their household, we’re just happy she’s nice enough to share pictures with the world.

All praise to the most high.