Where In The World Is Russell Simmons? Mogul Flees The US After 12 Rape And Sexual Misconduct Accusations Go Public

Russell Simmons Escapes To Bali Yoga Retreat Amid Allegations

After a short-lived attempt at a “countermovement” against women speaking out on rape and sexual deviancy they’ve experienced throughout their lives and careers…Russell Simmons has decided to ghost on the USA altogether.

About 12 women have come out with detailed accounts of Russell Simmons being sexually inappropriate or outright raping them, with experiences ranging from the late 80’s until nowadays. Russell stepped down from his leading roles at all his businesses, and it seems has taken a long break from being at home in the United States altogether.

Page Six has discovered that Russell has been hiding out and getting “re-centered” at a lavish Yoga retreat in Bali called The Yoga Barn. A source in the know reports that:

“Russell is focusing on yoga and meditation, as well as his spiritual and emotional health. He has also been seen wearing robes and walking the streets and markets of Ubud, the yoga town in the jungle.”

In addition, he’s working on a book. But it’s not about “his side” of the rape stories or addressing any of the allegations against him at all — just a guidebook of sorts on yoga and meditation.

As for the Yoga Barn facility, they recently took a strong stance on their website in support of victims speaking their truths regarding experiences with sexual harassment and misconduct, and they have a strict zero-tolerance policy of such things going down at their facility.

Russell is currently under investigation by the NYPD for several of the allegations, so it’s unclear how long he plans to duck and dodge life in NYC.

Getty/Splash