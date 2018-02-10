Oye! WTF, Cabron?! Albuquerque Newspaper Prints Racist Cartoon Targeting Latinxs And Dreamers

Image via Drew Angerer/Getty

Albuquerque Journal Publishes Racist Cartoon Against Dreamers

Every single time a corporate organization makes a colossal racially insensitive blunder we always ask ourselves the same question: Was there NOBODY of color in the room to raise their hand and to object to such obvious stupidity???

Sadly, the answer is almost ALWAYS a resounding “no”, many times these decisions are made without the input of the potentially offended party. That seems to be what happened at the Albuquerque Journal when the green-lit the following political cartoon:

New Mexico is a state full of latinx and hispanic people and a great deal of them were deeply offended at the depiction of the DREAMERS as MS-13 gang members who are coming to pillage the country. In fact, 50 people showed up outside of the newspaper’s offices to protest. That lead to this according to ABQJournal:

Journal Editor Karen Moses issued an apology Thursday morning and later said in an interview that there will be more scrutiny of editorial cartoons in the future. “Looking back, we erred, and it should not have appeared in the Albuquerque Journal,” Moses said of the syndicated cartoon.

SMH.