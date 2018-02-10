He’s Off The Market, Mate: Idris Elba Proposes To Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre At ‘Yardie’ Film Screening

Idris Elba Proposes To Girlfriend In Front Of Film Festival Crowd

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre are officially engaged!

The actor proposed to his girlfriend during a screening for his new film Yardie at Rio Cinema in Dalston, London. Some of the attendees caught Elba’s proposal on camera and spread video of the happy moment across Twitter and Instagram. Take a look at the happy couple below.

Idris was married twice before, to Hanne ‘Kim’ Norgaard from 1999 until 2003 and to Sonya Nicole Hanklin in 2006. The 45-year-old actor and Sabrina, 29, have been together since last year, and met while Idris was filming “The Mountain Between Us” in Canada. Just weeks after Elba swore he would never get married again, the couple made their red carpet debut together in September–and it looks like the actor got his desire for marriage back on real quick.

Neither Idris nor Sabrina have announced the news themselves, but hopefully we’ll get to see her ring sooner than later.

Congrats to the happy couple!