Some Dusty Crusty Saltine Sally Got FLAMED For Her RACIST “Black Panther” Review

Come out with your hands up ma’am. We know that you gave Black Panther a bad review. No, you do not have the right to an attorney. pic.twitter.com/F1rg4RR0PL — Amish Frog Guy🌹🌚🌈🍆 (@Amish_Frog_Guy) February 6, 2018

Black Twitter Vs. Some Racist Aussie Critic

With Black Panther currently dominating the universe, we expected some racism–lots and lots of mayo furious racism–but we weren’t ready for the second negative review of the already critically-acclaimed blockbuster written by a dusty crusty saltine sally in Australia who posted the most (hilariously) RACIST Black Panther review you’ll ever see.

Peep the must-see Twitter chaos over the SECOND negative “Black Panther” review on the flip.