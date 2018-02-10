Steadily Cracking Black Stacey Dash Announces Tentative Plans To Run For Congress

Stacey Dash Says She May Run For Congress

Oprah won’t do it, and now we have this…

After getting canned by Fox News around this time last year and spending the rest of 2017 doing her damndest to piss people off with her extreme-right racist Republican rhetoric on Twitter and her Geocities website…Stacey Dash is looking for something else to do with her time.

Now, it looks like she’s entertaining the thought of taking her Clueless routine to public office.

Despite having no previous political experience whatsoever, the reluctant star of hood-flick “Honor Up” says she’s seriously toying with the idea of becoming a Congresswoman.

A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/L71fF0NnXR — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 9, 2018

Honestly, we’d vote for her cousin Dame before we would vote for this chick, if we’re just putting random inexperienced people in office. However, if Donald Trump can be the President…anything is possible out here. Will you make sure you’re at the polls to vote for anyone other than Stacey if she actually goes for it?

FilmMagic