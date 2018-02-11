Life’s Not Fair: Idris Proposed To His Slaymalian Baddie Boo & Sent All The Single Ladies Into A TIZZY

When I read that Idris proposed to his gf but I am his gf pic.twitter.com/NrO5EEVem5 — Bev (@bevtgooden) February 10, 2018

Idris Proposed To His Baddie Boo & Broke Twitter

Famously thirsted over man candy Idris Elba popped the question to his Slaymalian baddie boo Sabrina Dhowre during a screening for his new film Yardie in a heart-warming moment that not-very-shockingly sent seas of blind-sided single women spiraling into a TIZZY.

Last year in esquire magazine Idris said after two failed marriages that he was done with marriage. He said it’s a wonderful institution but it’s not for him. Today I read he’s engaged. pic.twitter.com/4WxD7JGP7C — Annie Apple (@SurvivinAmerica) February 10, 2018

Peep the hilarious reactions to Idris putting a ring on his beautiful boo thang on the flip.