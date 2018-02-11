Jesus Take The Wheel: Miami Teen Possibly Contracted HIV After Being Sexually Assaulted By Three Boys

Teen Girl Accuses Three Fellow Students Of Rape, Possibly Contracted HIV

A horrifying story is coming out of Miami, Florida where a teenager says she was raped multiple times and possibly contracted an incurable virus. Local 10 News reports that a 14-year-old girl at Miami Carol City Senior High School is accusing three boys of raping her on different occasions. The girl told authorities that in two of the incidents she made it clear she was uncomfortable and at one point was “pulled into a restroom” by her sweater.

“I was so shocked and I was kind of traumatized, and I was scared in that moment that when I was in the restroom with him, I was never going to leave,” the girl said.

The girl’s mother now says investigators told her that one of the boy’s relatives came forward and said he was HIV positive — a claim the boy’s family later took back.

Local 10 News reports that the three students were suspended and the girl has since withdrawn from the school.