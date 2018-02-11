Big Moves: Terry Crews’ Sexual Assault Case Against WME’s Adam Venit Is Going To The Los Angeles D.A.

Terry Crews’ Case Is Moving Forward

According to reports by Deadline, the lawsuit Terry Crews filed against WME agent Adam Venit has been sent to the Los Angeles District Attorney.

L.A. County D.A. spokesman Ricardo Santiago said, “A case was presented to our office on February 6 by the Los Angeles Police Department involving Adam Venit and is under review.” Crews’ claims of sexual assault are reportedly being investigated for possible criminal charges. This is a big win for Terry and his case, because the other option for this stage in court proceedings would’ve have been to throw his entire case out.

Crews first revealed an evening in 2016 when Venit groped his genitals in October of 2017. The agent was subsequently put on a month-long suspension, which Terry rightfully believed wasn’t long enough. A month after reporting the incident to the LAPD, Mr. Crews took legal action, seeking both monetary and punitive damages for assault, battery, sexual harassment, sexual battery, gender violence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Crews left WME management last November.