Call Mona: Sunken Stacey Dash Just Clapped Back At THIS #LHHNY Star On Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 4
❯
❮
Stacey Dash Claps Back At Rich Dollaz On Twitter
Stacey Dash surprisingly clapped back on Twitter at a certain LHHNY star. After the deteriorating dust mite announced that she’s considering a run for Congress…
several people told the crumbled cookie faced actress EXACTLY what they thought about the idea.
Interestingly enough, Creep Squad cohort/LHHNY star Rich Dollaz also jumped in and shut Stacey down and she surprisingly responded.
Is that the best you’ve got Stacey???
More of eternally clueless Stacey Dash’s congress clap backs on the flip.
Stacey was clapping back at EVERYONE on Twitter.