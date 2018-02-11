Call Mona: Sunken Stacey Dash Just Clapped Back At THIS #LHHNY Star On Twitter

Girl, bye!

Stacey Dash Claps Back At Rich Dollaz On Twitter

Stacey Dash surprisingly clapped back on Twitter at a certain LHHNY star. After the deteriorating dust mite announced that she’s considering a run for Congress…

A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/L71fF0NnXR — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 9, 2018

several people told the crumbled cookie faced actress EXACTLY what they thought about the idea.

Interestingly enough, Creep Squad cohort/LHHNY star Rich Dollaz also jumped in and shut Stacey down and she surprisingly responded.

Is that the best you’ve got Stacey???

