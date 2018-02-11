You Can’t Hide: Hateful Hypocrite Cheetoh-In-Chief Cries “Due Process” And Gets Dragged By Ava Duvernay

Donald Trump Talks About The Damage Of False Accusations And Gets Dragged

One thing about the past. It does not forget. Old Orange in Chief’s history of hate is biting him in his hypocritical hindparts… Cheetoh sent out a tweet Saturday presumably about his staff secretary Rob Porter, who has been accused of domestic violence by both of his former wives, CRYING about due process and how people’s lives are being shattered by mere allegation.

Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused – life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

The problem with that is that Donald Trump is the same a$$hole who called for the death penalty for five TEENAGE boys who were later proven innocent.

Ava Duvernay took to Instagram and Twitter to share the sentiments of Raymond Santana, one of the Central Park Five and reveal plans to bring their story to the screen.

“You should have spoke like that back in 1989. You called for the death penalty. We were 14 & 15 years old kids.” @santanaraymond, one of the #centralparkfive. We will tell the story. You can’t hide. https://t.co/CRdjqOLNBn — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 11, 2018

Here’s the original tweet from Santana:

You should have spoke like that back in 1989…#thecentralpark5, you called for the #deathpenalty, we were 14 & 15 years old.. #kids https://t.co/Zo90LKsYgr — The central park 5 (@santanaraymond) February 10, 2018

And Ava wasn’t the only one speaking out against Trump’s hypocrisy.

Central Park Five exonerated when DNA evidence proved they did not commit crime. Trump: "I still think it was them." Photos and statements of physical abuse by Rob Porter's ex-wives. Trump: “As you probably know, he says he’s innocent, and I think you have to remember that.” — David Jaros (@ProfDavidJaros) February 9, 2018

Also, this is the man who took out full page ads in 4 major papers to 'bring back the death penalty' in NY against 5 black & latino kids who had not received 'due process' so spare me #CentralParkFive

cc @santanaraymond https://t.co/CoW8n7Hqku — Nida Khan (@NidaKhanNY) February 10, 2018

@santanaraymond @dr_yusefsalaam @ShaunKing – If there's going to be a discussion w/ Trump on the importance of #dueprocess, please do not forget to remind him of this as well! His (adult) staff only lost their jobs, not years off their lives! #CentralParkFive pic.twitter.com/OdE0S6UqEV — Dr. Scott Bowman (@DrScottBowman) February 10, 2018

Are you looking forward to seeing Ava’s version of the Central Park Five story? Do you think we’ll get to see it before Ol’ Orangey leaves office?