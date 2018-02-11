Ms Miami’s Booty Is So Big… It Wont Fit Into Her Under Armor Short-Shorts! [Video]
📲 #NewSingleAlert 📲 Song: “Sumraine” Check out 👉🏽👥 : @therealspyrro Rate this Track: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 ◾️ ◾️ ◾️ Need #Promo or #advertisement ——————————————— For all your #advertising needs, Email: BookingMsMiami@gmail.com ✨www.MsMiamiTV.com✨ #theprettigansta #msmiami #msmiamitv #twerkpromo #unsignedhype #indieartist #twerk #musicpromo #miami #rap #clicklinkinbio #music #miami #newsong #mixtapepromo #livemixtapes #datpiff #soundcloud #atl #uk #beats #djs #producers #musicpromotion #promomodel #needpromo #streetwear
We’ve seen some humongous cakes over the years. Ms Miami’s got one of the biggest we’ve ever seen.
Turn the pages for more of her twerk videos…
“Be fearless. Have the courage to take risks. Go where there are no guarantees. Get out of your comfort zone even if it means being uncomfortable. The road less traveled is sometimes fraught with barricades, bumps and uncharted terrain. But it is on that road where your character is truly tested And have the courage to accept that you’re not perfect, nothing is, and no one is — and that’s OK👌🏽 -Katie Couric
That Pink tho 🎀 📲 #NewSingleAlert 📲 Song: “Life On the Line” Check out 👉🏽👥 : @FaceCardA1 📍Spotify.com/FaceCard📍 Rate this Track: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 ◾️ ◾️ ◾️ Need #Promo or #advertisement ——————————————— For all your #advertising needs, Email: BookingMsMiami@gmail.com ✨www.MsMiamiTV.com✨ #theprettigansta #msmiami #msmiamitv #twerkpromo #unsignedhype #indieartist #twerk #musicpromo #miami #rap #clicklinkinbio #music #miami #newsong #mixtapepromo #livemixtapes #datpiff #soundcloud #atl #uk #beats #djs #producers #musicpromotion #promomodel #needpromo #streetwear
📲 #NewSingleAlert 📲 Song: “You Choose” Check out 👉🏽👥 : @TheRealSpyrro Rate this Track: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 ◾️ ◾️ ◾️ Need #Promo or #advertisement ——————————————— For all your #advertising needs, Email: BookingMsMiami@gmail.com Check out my 📍New BLOG post at: ✨www.MsMiamiTV.com✨ #theprettigansta #msmiami #msmiamitv #twerkpromo #unsignedhype #indieartist #twerk #musicpromo #miami #rap #clicklinkinbio #music #miami #newsong #mixtapepromo #livemixtapes #datpiff #soundcloud #atl #uk #beats #djs #producers #musicpromotion #promomodel #needpromo #streetwear
I’ve had so many people letting me know how amazing this app had been for them!!! @wooplus_dating Join the app now to meet plus size girls and boys in your area! Download it from my bio❤It is the most popular and secure dating app specially designed for extra curvy girls, plus size men and whoever loves them. So if you are extra curvy, big guys, or just like them, if you are single, or just want to meet new friends, just download WooPlus!!! . . #wooplus #wooplusgirls #bodyconfidence #loveyourself #loveyourbody #plussize #plussized #plussizemodel #bbws #bbwgirls #bbw #bbwlovers #phat #curvygirls#chubby #makeup #effyourbeautystandards #plus #bbwsupremacy #bbwstyle #curvy #curves #curvygirls
These are my 2 favorite songs off “Resurgence” by Prophet Mike 📍 #NewSingleAlert 📍 🎶Song: “Nikki” & “BeatKiller” Check out Artist 👉🏽👥 : @ProphetMike21 Rate this Track: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 ◾️ ◾️ Download NOW📲✨https://open.spotify.com/album/1wgI8zJ5Sxsa3mAnN5CHy3 ✨https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/resurgence-ep/id1299094838 ✨http://tidal.com/us/store/album/80293374 ◾️ Need #Promo or #advertisement ——————————————— ✨www.MsMiamiTV.com✨ #theprettigansta #msmiami #msmiamitv #twerkpromo #unsignedhype #indieartist #twerk #musicpromo #miami #rap #clicklinkinbio #music #miami #newsong #mixtapepromo #livemixtapes #datpiff #soundcloud #atl #uk #beats #djs #producers #musicpromotion #promomodel #needpromo #streetwear