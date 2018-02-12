Young Thug Supports His Bae Jerricka At Philipp Plein NYFW Show & More Celeb Sightings

Young Thug, Jerrika Karlae, Christian Combs & More Attend Philipp Plein NYFW 2018

Go bestfriend, that’s his bestfriend!

Looks like Jerrika and Thugger are still going skrong! The couple was spotted during NYFW being cute and supportive. This occasion called for Thugger to cheer on Jerrika as he watched her walk the Philipp Plein show from the side lines.

Jerrika was one of the models in the wintry themed runway spectacular. Other notables on the runway included Diddy’s son, Christian Combs and Snoop’s handsome seed, Cordell Broadus.

Here’s a video of Christian and Jerrika strutting their stuff. Pretty impressive.

How do you think they did???