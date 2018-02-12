Forever POTUS & FLOTUS: Barack And Michelle Obama’s Official Portraits Unveiled

President Obama And First Lady Michelle Obama’s Official Portrait Unveiled

The official portraits of our forever FLOTUS and POTUS have been revealed. Barack and Michelle Obama took to the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, to unveil their artwork.

President Obama’s portrait was painted by Kehinde Wiley who’s known for painting black people colorfully and in the “Old Master” style…

Former President Barack Obama's official portrait unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery: https://t.co/WxAWDpwVJK pic.twitter.com/zU2nfAgUfb — ABC News (@ABC) February 12, 2018

while FLOTUS chose Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald who’s known for painting black skin gray to “take away the assigned color” of her subjects.

Former first lady Michelle Obama's official portrait unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery. https://t.co/WxAWDpwVJK pic.twitter.com/KJ9EmRufOS — ABC News (@ABC) February 12, 2018

Wiley is now the first African-American artist to execute an official presidential portrait for the National Portrait Gallery.

Michelle has since said she’s overwhelmed by the portrait and never imagined this as a young girl from the southside of Chicago.

