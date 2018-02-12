Forever POTUS & FLOTUS: Barack And Michelle Obama’s Official Portraits Unveiled
The official portraits of our forever FLOTUS and POTUS have been revealed. Barack and Michelle Obama took to the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, to unveil their artwork.
President Obama’s portrait was painted by Kehinde Wiley who’s known for painting black people colorfully and in the “Old Master” style…
while FLOTUS chose Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald who’s known for painting black skin gray to “take away the assigned color” of her subjects.
Wiley is now the first African-American artist to execute an official presidential portrait for the National Portrait Gallery.
Michelle has since said she’s overwhelmed by the portrait and never imagined this as a young girl from the southside of Chicago.
As a young girl, even in my wildest dreams, I never could have imagined this moment. Nobody in my family has ever had a portrait – there are no portraits of the Robinsons or the Shields from the South Side of Chicago. This is all a little bit overwhelming, especially when I think about all of the young people who will visit the National Portrait Gallery and see this, including so many young girls and young girls of color who don’t often see their images displayed in beautiful and iconic ways. I am so proud to help make that kind of history. But the fact is that none of this would be possible without the extraordinary artist and woman behind this portrait, @asherald. Thank you, Amy – it was a joy to work with you and get to know you.
