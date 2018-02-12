Pipin’ Hot: Tiffany Haddish Says Beyoncé Ran Up On Thirsty “Actress” For Getting Handsy With Hov

Image via Getty/James Devaney/GC Images/Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Tiffany Haddish Recounts The Time She Met Beyoncé

Earlier this month we reported on a story that Tiffany Haddish told about the time she met Beyoncé. Well, apparently there might just be a lil’ more to that story and the comedienne is now going into a bit more detail…

This sounds like its about to be one HELL of a story! We’ll be tuned in to TV and suggest you the same.