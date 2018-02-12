Shook Ones: Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife Vanessa Taken To Hospital After Receiving White Powder Letter

Image via Getty

Trump Jr.’s Wife Rushed To Hospital When Powder Found In Letter

S#!t got real for Donald Trump Jr‘s wife, Vanessa, after a letter containing a suspicious white powder was sent to their home.

According to NBCNews, Vanessa and two other people were taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

“How disturbed must a person be to do what they did to a mother of five children?” Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal attorney, said in a statement. “This dangerous and reckless act goes beyond political differences.”

No one is reported to be injured or ailing at this time. The Secret Service is investigating and has not released any further info.

Standing next to a Trump is bad for your health.