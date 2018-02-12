Bye Wiiiiig: NeNe Claps Back At Claims She’s ‘Boring’ & Says She’ll Never Address Ex-Friend Kim
NeNe Leakes is BIG mad at claims that she’s boring and an unnecessary “addition” to this season’s RHOA cast. During last night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live”, Porsha Williams appeared alongside actress Amber Tamblyn and was asked by a fan about her opinion of NeNe.
According to the caller, NeNe’s “dry and boring”—but Porsha refuted that claim.
“Do you think NeNe was a good addition to the cast or do you think she’s as boring and dry as we think she is?” said a viewer.
First of all, she’s not an addition, she started the show,” said Porsha. “Whether I have beef with her or not I’m always going to respect that. I didn’t get a chance to enjoy her like I wanted to,” she added. “That’s the thing you wanna do while you’re around her.”
BLOOP.
NeNe obviously caught wind of the comment because she sent out several tweets denying her “boring” status.
“If I’m boring, the other girls must be completely a sleep,” said NeNe.
Oh you mad, huh?
NeNe also took some time to not so subtly shade Kim Zolciak who she thinks is being so nasty and so rude on RHOA…
DESPITE her shading Kim all through last night’s episode. According to NeNe Kim didn’t make it to the Barcelona cast trip because Kroy’s “booty implant was leaking” and because she had “mystery illnesses.”
Next episode viewers will see things reach a fever pitch between them over those roach infestation allegations.
Hit the flip to see Kim and NeNe go back and forth—–ONCE AGAIN.
Kim thinks NeNe’s a hypocrite.
After hearing what NeNe said about her, Kim called her trash.