Bye Wiiiiig: NeNe Claps Back At Claims She’s ‘Boring’ & Says She’ll Never Address Ex-Friend Kim

- By Bossip Staff
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

So nasty and so rude…

NeNe Leakes Responds To Claims She’s “Boring”, Claps Back At Kim Zolciak

NeNe Leakes is BIG mad at claims that she’s boring and an unnecessary “addition” to this season’s RHOA cast. During last night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live”, Porsha Williams appeared alongside actress Amber Tamblyn and was asked by a fan about her opinion of NeNe.

According to the caller, NeNe’s “dry and boring”—but Porsha refuted that claim.

“Do you think NeNe was a good addition to the cast or do you think she’s as boring and dry as we think she is?” said a viewer.

First of all, she’s not an addition, she started the show,” said Porsha. “Whether I have beef with her or not I’m always going to respect that. I didn’t get a chance to enjoy her like I wanted to,” she added. “That’s the thing you wanna do while you’re around her.”

BLOOP.

NeNe obviously caught wind of the comment because she sent out several tweets denying her “boring” status.

“If I’m boring, the other girls must be completely a sleep,” said NeNe.

Oh you mad, huh?

NeNe also took some time to not so subtly shade Kim Zolciak who she thinks is being so nasty and so rude on RHOA…

DESPITE her shading Kim all through last night’s episode. According to NeNe Kim didn’t make it to the Barcelona cast trip because Kroy’s “booty implant was leaking” and because she had “mystery illnesses.”

Next episode viewers will see things reach a fever pitch between them over those roach infestation allegations.

TNYF/WENN.com

Kim thinks NeNe’s a hypocrite.

