Can We Watch? A Gallery Of Times Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Looked Like Glistening, Warm Do It
Teyana Taylor And Jermaine Dupri’s Steamiest Looks
You know what makes a couple really sexy? When they are unashamed of their sexiness and passion for one another. The true embodiment of this mood is none other than Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor. They are always taking pics that looks like they are in the middle of, about to, or just got through smashing each other to smithereens. And we are here for it.
Him: Would you die for me? Her: Yes. Him: That’s too easy… Would you… Would you live for me. Her: Yes. Him: Careful… Do not say this oath thoughtlessly… Desire becomes surrender, surrender becomes power. Do you want this? Her: I do……😍 now let’s get this damn turkey poppin so we can eat. THANK YOU! 😂😂😘😘😘😘 #HappyThanksgiving #thankfulthursday 📸: @stephenmykal
We love their relationship and can’t wait to see more of it. Want a window into their boudoir? Take a look at these steamy pics the two have shared over the years.
Last night I looked up and matched each star with a reason why I love u; I was doing great, until I ran out of stars! No amount of stars can match my love for you. The sweetest thing I've ever known, happy birthday my love @imanshumpert ❤️ #BirthdaySexBoutToBeExtraLit💦 #FinnaSnatchHisSoulAwayTonight #TheSoulSnatcher
#Repost @imanshumpert ・・・ I've never held a woman on a pedestal quite like this before. I've never appreciated everything about a person so much. As we grow together you've taught me more about myself than I ever knew. You have changed my life forever. You have made a house a home. You have carried the next generation. And you have proven to me that love is real and genuine. I know you can't drink while you're pregnant…and you'll probably pass out after dinner and not make it to the club lol. But I'm screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY to you while you're in Chicago! You need anything while you're there you know I got you…that's kind of my neck of the woods. 👀 Smile on your special day sweetheart…you make every woman want to wear 25 just like you! 💂🏾😍🐞—- I love you babyyyyyy 😥😘😘😘😘