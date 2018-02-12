Were You Watching? Here’s What You Missed At The #BETSocialAwards

BET Social Media Awards Recap

The inaugural BET Social Awards went off last night and of course twitter twittered, but in case you haven’t seen the show…we’ve got some cliff’s notes. Some of instagram and twitter’s most influential stars walked the carpet:

Photo Cred: Freddy O

Do you follow any of these peeps???

Next, viral comedians La La Scissor Hands and Kway opened the show with this hilarious dance-off.

