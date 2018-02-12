Were You Watching? Here’s What You Missed At The #BETSocialAwards
BET Social Media Awards Recap
The inaugural BET Social Awards went off last night and of course twitter twittered, but in case you haven’t seen the show…we’ve got some cliff’s notes. Some of instagram and twitter’s most influential stars walked the carpet:
Photo Cred: Freddy O
Do you follow any of these peeps???
Next, viral comedians La La Scissor Hands and Kway opened the show with this hilarious dance-off.
Kendall Kyndall inspires his fans watching.
DC Young fly gives the HOODEST social media award speech…
Amanda Seales sprinkled some #BlackGirlMagic on the awards while serving a lil pouch…but don’t we all have a lil something uneven! Hush Amanda.
Jess Hilarious wins Best Clap Back award over Maxine Waters and Angela Rye…and she awkwardly thanks her competition.
Do you think she’s funny? Next!
Kash Doll and her butt…performed.
Atlanta’s own LFN Lucci closed it out with his mega hit “Everyday We Lit!”