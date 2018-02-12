Happy Monday: Watch The Duck Drops Office Themed Visuals For “There You Are” [VIDEO]

The i am OTHER/Interscope Records’ Alabama duo, WATCH THE DUCK, rings in 2018 with a unique blend of future R&B and nostalgic feels with their new single, “There You Are.” The track continues duo members Jesse and Eddie’s new musical venture, with a more intimate and personal sound starring Jesse’s R&B vocal. “There You Are” is a feel-good record that encourages listeners to stay in the moment, and move with whatever feelings come from being in the present.

Directed by Watch the Duck’s own Eddie, the accompanying visual inspires us with the magic of the everyday by closing the gap between typical music video fantasy and the mundanity of an ordinary work environment. “As artists in this very competitive space, we’ve realized that our best chance at standing out comes from our ability to humanize everything, and that’s what we wanted to do with ‘There You Are.’”

Download Watch the Duck “There You Are” eSingle