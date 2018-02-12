It’s A Wrap? Wiz Khalifa And His Spicy Brazilian Bae Izzy Expunge Eachother’s Pics Off IG

Wiz Khalifa And Izabel Guedes Spark Break Up Rumours

Wiz Khalifa and his model companion Izabela Guedes are sparking break up rumors, after the pair went out of their ways to delete dozens of photos of each other from their respective instagram pages. Not even one couple-up photo of the pair remains intact. Fans started to notice 2 days ago and began leaving heart-break emojis under their photos.

Izzy and Wiz have both been about their business on social media, posting up and down about new projects and work coming out. No emotional outbursts so far fro there two…

More visuals for sure. https://t.co/EWh6zLE0rv — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) February 9, 2018

A post shared by IZABELA WITH THE Z (@izabelag4) on Feb 10, 2018 at 10:57am PST

Do you think they’ve broken up or is this just a way for them to be keeping their privacy???