It’s A Wrap? Wiz Khalifa And His Spicy Brazilian Bae Izzy Expunge Eachother’s Pics Off IG
- By Bossip Staff
Wiz Khalifa And Izabel Guedes Spark Break Up Rumours
Wiz Khalifa and his model companion Izabela Guedes are sparking break up rumors, after the pair went out of their ways to delete dozens of photos of each other from their respective instagram pages. Not even one couple-up photo of the pair remains intact. Fans started to notice 2 days ago and began leaving heart-break emojis under their photos.
Izzy and Wiz have both been about their business on social media, posting up and down about new projects and work coming out. No emotional outbursts so far fro there two…
Do you think they’ve broken up or is this just a way for them to be keeping their privacy???