D.A. Tosses Out Neighbor’s Sexual Battery Case Against Seal

No Sexual Battery Charges Filed Against Seal

Seal won’t have to worry about courts and jails as it relates to his alleged #MeToo moment with a busty blonde neighbour.

If you’ll recall, an actress by the name of Tracey Birdsall accused Seal of aggressively kissing and groping her when she went to his house to retrieve a borrowed salad spinner. These claims came almost immediately after Seal seemingly called out Oprah for being chummy with Harvey Weinstein then turning around and championing the #MeToo movement and the #TimesUp fund.

As it turns out, Tracey’s account of events was way too flimsy for prosecution. According to TMZ, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office rejected the case due to a lack of supporting evidence. To top it all off, the statute of limitations on pressing formal charges for getting handsy has long passed — she claims the incident occurred in February of 2016.

All in all, the criminal investigation turned up nothing of substance, so Seal faces no charges whatsoever.

Getty