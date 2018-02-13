Feathered Beauties 2018 Pt. 1: A Gallery Of Gorgeous Women At Trinidad Carnival
Best Of Trinidad Carnival
You know what time it is, folks! It’s CARNIVAAAAAAAL. Which means it’s time to bust out your best and brightest costumes, feathers and cakes to celebrate. As has become a bit of a tradition here at BOSSIP, we have highlighted some women who are out here slaying the entire event and we can’t get enough of it.
So you know what we’re here for…let’s look at the beauties destroying Carnival this year. And don’t worry…there’s more coming.
Ready for de road! It’s almost showtime. Trindad Carnival 2018. Obliques and abs trained by @k1ng_bravo 💪🏽. ___________ #trinidadcarnival2018 #traveldeeper #blisscarnival #masquerade #blackgirlmagic #travelislife #travelgram #colorsplash #trinidadcarnival #fitnessjourney #fitnessgoals #tuesdaytransformation #triniforaday #melaninpoppin
Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Monday 2018. #Trinidad #carnival #trinidadcarnival2018 #trinidadandtobago #tobago #islandlife #masquerade #mytravelgram #jamaica #trinidadcarnival #party #festival #caribbean #travel #barbados #vacation #trip #holiday #parade #costume #instapassport #outfit #bucketlist #beachbody #gymbody #experience #fun #vibes