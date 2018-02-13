For The Ladies: A Gallery Of Poon-Pattering Men Flaunting Their Carnival Man Meats

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 14

(Photo by Sean Drakes/Getty Images)

Finest Men From Carnival

As you know, it’s Carnival season, baybeh. We highlighted the women who are cake-tastic, but it’s time to get the men involved. These fellas are shirtless, happy and giving us all the joy in the world.

Ladies (and fellas) enjoy and make sure you book those tickets for next year!

D pumpin start! #trinidadcarnival2018

A post shared by Oba Orisasona (@obarisa) on

    Continue Slideshow

    WeConcierge #CarnivalMonday #CarnivalTribe #Trinidadcarnival2018 #Tribe2018

    A post shared by Yawdie (@islandboi_) on

    The squad for carnival goodtimes #blocko #trinidadcarnival2018 #squadgoals

    A post shared by Chauncy Boulogne (@chauncybtw) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus