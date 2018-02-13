SweaterGodIfTheyHarmBarry: Barack Obama’s D.C. Office Evacuated After Powdery Substance Found

Image via Getty

Suspicious Powder Found Outside Obama’s D.C. Office

They really need to stop playing with our emotions.

According to a report on Fox5DC Barack Obama’s Washington, D.C. office is surrounded by police, fire department and EMS after a powdery substance was found in a letter that was sent from Hong Kong.

Investigators blocked off the street as a precautionary measure, but tests show that the powder was only baby powder.

The Obamas live not too far from the office, but there is no word on whether the 44th POTUS was in the office at the time the powder was discovered.

Somebody tried.