California Teen Who Live-Streamed Crash That Killed Sister Sentenced To 6 Years

Obdulia Sanchez Sentenced

The 19-year-old who crashed her car while high and live streamed as her sister died as a result has been sentenced.

The Washington Post reports that Obdulia Sanchez was sentenced to six years and four months in prison for crimes of gross vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and child endangerment.

She had pleaded no contest to the charges last month.

Sanchez tested positive for marijuana, cocaine, and alcohol after the crash.

“I killed my sister, but I don’t care. I killed my sister. I know I’m going to prison, but I don’t care,” said Sanchez in the viral video showing her sister’s death.

“I’m sorry baby. Imma hold it down.”

Another teen was involved in the crash but survived.