Operation Kill The Working Poor: Trump Wants To Cut SNAP Benefits Down And Offer Non-Perishable “Food Packages”

Trump Administration Proposes Food Boxes Instead Of “Free” SNAP Benefits

The Trump administration is pressed to “save billions” and they think forcing low-income families to eat from a box of government-picked, nonperishable foods every month will be the solution instead of using the SNAP aka food stamp model in place now, where low income families, veterans and seniors can spend on produce and cold foods freely wherever it’s accepted.

According to Politico, White House OMB Director Mick Mulvaney on Monday said the idea as one that” kept up with the modern era”, calling it a “Blue Apron-type program” (a high-end meal kit delivery company that reportedly had one of the worst stock debuts in 2017 and has struggled to hold onto customers.)

Mulvaney says that non-perishable food boxes instead of freedom to purchase foods with EBT would offer more nutritious options. (Also implying– damn you raw vegans to your graves, if you’re poor.)

This proposal was hidden in the White House’s fiscal 2019 budget. Trump’s administration aims to replace about half of the money most families receive via food stamps with what the Department of Agriculture is calling “America’s Harvest Box.”

The USDA contends this new model would save over $129 billion over 10 years, but it’s not very comparable to startup meal-delivery companies like Blue Apron. The Trump administration’s proposal doesn’t include fresh items, like produce or meat, which are the core of Blue Apron and its competitors. Such products perish quickly and are incredibly expensive to ship.

Needless to say, folks are not happy about the proposed changes to SNAP. Reportedly grocery retailers are also unhappy at the proposal, including the Food Marketing Institute — which represents major retailers like Walmart, Kroger and Albertsons, where tens of billions of dollars in SNAP benefits are spent each year. The industry argues that government-packed food boxes would simply be inefficient.

Touche.

It’s up to Congress to make this proposal real, and experts are saying that ain’t gonna happen. So have a seat, GOP goons.