Holy Multiple Matrimony: Akon Takes His Possible 5th Wife Out To Pre-Valentines Dinner

Is Akon Engaged To His Fifth Wife Already?

Music mogul Akon was seen out and about in Hollyweird with a light skint lady in his arm. Paparazzi caught the couple arriving restaurants Craig’s, which is fancy schmancy. Interestingly the lady was wearing a shiny diamond ring on her wedding finger. Could they be married?

Akon is a rumored polygamist and allegedly already has four hidden ladies that he calls wives. He’s even said America would a better place if we allowed polygamy. But, the verdict is still up in the air on his marital status.

Singer Akon at Craig’s in West Hollywood with friends for dinner on February 12, 2018.

Anyhow his lady looks smitten to be caught with him on a date.

Do YOU think they make a cute 2/6’s of a couple?