Tessa Thompson Portraying Jewelry Thief Doris Payne In New Movie

Will you be watching???

Tessa Thompson Portraying Doris Payne

Tessa Thompson’s portraying an iconic Atlanta jewel thief. The “Thor: Ragnarok” actress has landed the role of Doris Payne, the geriatric jewel thief whose known for pulling off high-end heists across the globe.

Variety reports that the “film is conceived as a high-concept action-drama in the vein of “Catch Me if You Can” and “The Thomas Crown Affair.” Codeblack Films’ Candice Wilson will oversee the project.

Tessa will portray Payne now that the filmmakers have obtained her life rights.

Payne, 86, made headlines after she was recently banned from ALL Atlanta area malls and swiped $86.22 worth of products from a local Walmart.

Before that she nabbed a $2,000 necklace at a mall because the clerk “just left it sitting there.”

ICONIC!