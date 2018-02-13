Kush Chronic-les: Chelsea Hander Cultivating Her Own Strain Of Mayo Marijuana

Image via Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Chelsea Handler Creating Her Own Line Of Weed

Snarky white lady Chelsea Handler is developing her own strain of weed according to PageSix.

On her Instagram story, Handler claims that her new affinity for the ganja is based largely on the election of the 45th president of the United States as it’s:

“only f__king thing that’s kept me sane since Trump was elected.”

Handler is famous for her drunken literary endeavor, Are you there, Vodka? It’s me, Chelsea.

“I want people to understand that you don’t have to get blottoed,” she said. “You can just get a little nice buzz to take the edge off.”

Will you by procuring a pouch of Chelsea’s potent pot?