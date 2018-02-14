Pierce Morgan Says He Once Refused Omarosa’s Poon Offering…And She Angrily Called Him A “F**king Fa**ot”

Piers Morgan Says A Rejected Omarosa Used Homophobic Slurs Against Him

Piers Morgan is pretty well known for coming out of his face with some pretty outlandish and offensive statements. But, as it turns out he was on the receiving end of some pretty biting words from none other than former White House worker and current reality show contestant Omarosa Manigault-Newman. He has some pretty choice words for her as well in a recent op-ed for Daily Mail:

I’ve met a lot of vile human beings in my life, from dictators and terrorists to sex abusers and wicked conmen. But I’ve never met anyone quite so relentlessly loathsome as Omarosa; a vicious, duplicitous, lying, conniving, backstabbing piece of work.

He says that when the two of them appeared on Celebrity Big Brother together years back, Omarosa proposed that they start smashing to get extra camera time on the show.

Omarosa sidled up to me at the New York Mercantile Exchange and said, quite seriously: ‘Piers, do you want a showmance?’ ‘A what?’ I replied. ‘A showmance. You know, a romance on the show – we get it on together. Happens all the time on Apprentice. Everyone has sex together. Then we can make lots of money out of it.’ I stared at her grasping, ferociously ambitious little eyes, and laughed: ‘You must be joking, you deluded woman.’ She didn’t take it well. ‘What are you? Gay?’

Apparently, Omarosa was so pissed about having her cooter rejected that she rode that whole gay thing against Piers for the remainder of her time in the house — using abusive language and homophobic slurs against Piers on-camera, provoking him with talks of his troubled marriage, threatening him with violence, and even questioning his sexuality in the boardroom.

‘Shut the f**k up, a**hole,’ snarled Omarosa Manigault-Newman at me. ‘How are your kids going to feel when they wake up and discover their dad’s a f**king f*gg*t?’… ‘The mother of your children hates you Piers,’ she giggled on camera one morning, ‘and your children f**king hate you, they’re embarrassed by you. Is there another man raising your children?’ (None of these things was true) On another occasion, in front of boxing champion Lennox Lewis, she said: ‘Hey Piers, I hear you got caught sucking a gay waiter’s c*ck in a hotel pool?’

Piers says she never heard that, she was just making things up on the spot to embarrass him. He says that after witnessing her abhorrent childish behavior and clear mental issues firsthand, he couldn’t believe she snagged a job in the White House — much less in a role meant to build a bridge to the African American Community

I was aghast when she joined Trump’s campaign team in July 2016 as the ‘director of African-American outreach.’ I haven’t met an African-American in the whole country who would ever like to be ‘reached out’ to by Omarosa.

SMH. Well, WE all knew she was nuts for years. We guess that some folks are just now catching on…

