A Lil Positivity: Baltimore Is On Its Longest No-Murder Streak Since 2015

Baltimore On An 11-Day “Murder-Free” Streak

The city of Baltimore hasn’t had a murder on record in just over 11 days — a winning streak for the town, unseen since three years ago.

According to NYDN, the notoriously violent city went for a record 17 days without a homicide in 2014. But the city hit a low point last year, going on record for the most annual homicide rate last year, with 343 murders.

This is actually a far cry from how the city kicked off 2018, with a steady streak of 11 murders in the first 12 days of the year. However, it isn’t all peace in the streets quite yet. Though no one has been killed since February 2, there have still been five shootings — three of which occurred on the same day.

Hopefully, the people of Baltimore will keep this momentum and keep the violence to a minimum!

Getty