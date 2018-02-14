Over And Over Again: Nelly Is Currently Under Investigation For Yet Another Sexual Assault In England

Nelly Under Investigation For Sexual Assault In England

Nelly is under criminal investigation for yet another sexual assault. This time, the accuser comes from across the pond, and claims that Nelly got nonconsensually frisky with her after a show just outside London.

According to TMZ, the latest incident supposedly occurred last December after Nelly’s performance in Essex. The woman claims she went to take a picture with Nelly, and he gripped her tightly and asked if she’d hang back to speak with him.

She says that she and her friends all went to his dressing room. Next thing she knows, he asked her to come with him into a room next door. She claims that once in the adjoining room, he immediately dropped his pants and began masturbating, then reached to try to pull her top off. She claims he also attempted to kiss her.

Next, the woman says Nelly gripped the back of her head and her shoulder, forcing her head down and shoving his erect penis into her mouth. She says she broke free and ran from the room, and he called her a “c***” as she did so.

She claims she declined to call authorities over the incident because she doubted that anyone would believe her account of what happened.

Of course, Nelly calls BS on all of this. In a statement, his lawyer says that Nelly welcomes this criminal investigation because he is sure that it will turn up nothing. Furthermore, his girlfriend accompanied him on this tour, so nothing like this would ever have gone down in her presence.

SMH…we’ll keep you posted as this one unfolds…

