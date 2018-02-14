So Sad: Fantasia’s 18-Year-Old Nephew Gunned Down During Argument In Greensboro, NC

Fansasia’s Nephew Killed During Argument

Sad news for the Barrino family this evening.

Fantasia’s nephew, 18-year-old Tyquan Barrino, has passed away after being shot multiple times. According to TMZ, it appears the teen caught up in a heated discussion outside a residential complex in Greensboro, NC. The conflict spilled into the street, and that’s when the young man was shot several times.

Paramedics came to the scene and pulled several life-saving methods while transporting the teen to the hospital, however he died shortly after arrival.

Tyquan was the son of Fantasia’s brother, songwriter Ricco Barrino. Ricco is, of course, devastated by the news and even more so because he says he didn’t get a chance to see his son on Tuesday morning as he does every other day. Ricco posted an extremely heartfelt message to his child on Instagram:

A love letter to my son.

dear son I needed to write this sooner but it’s funny how life make you aware of your own unconscious procrastinations. I wanted you to know that from the depths of my heart your daddy loves you and he always has. I remember holding you for the first time that’s when I knew that I had to do something other than work in somebody’s factory so that one day you could look up to me. As I write this letter with tears streaming down my face I want you to know that I showed you tough love because I knew you were something special. I never forget the first time that me and your mother took you to gymnastics for tryouts. I remember the lady walking over to us and telling us that we would have to wait behind a long list of other kids lol I guess she didn’t know what my kid was capable of because when she turned around she spotted you turning somersaults as if you were in the US Olympics. I remember her immediately turning around and tell us have your kid here next week! I remember your mother smiling from ear to ear because she knew that the people really didn’t want you in their program until they seen what you could do. I knew you were special when you came out the womb I remember watching you run fast and play with your uncle Zay with your little plats in your hair those high cheekbones like your mother and that little raspy chuckle you used to do while you had on your number seven air Jordans that was so small they look like little lightning Rods as you ran across the floor and wrestled with your uncle. I knew you were special when all the older kids wanted to hang with you. I knew you were leader at that moment and All the way up to your first big 18th birthday. I’ll never forget that birthday I was smiling from ear to ear telling everybody in the studio that my son is finally becoming a man. I wanted to be there every day for you and there wasn’t a day that went by I didn’t wonder where you were. Well on this day you became a bigger man when you put on a pair of wings and did what I have yet to do. So you show me your leadership skills. you go join hands with your grandma and kiss for me. You sing loud for me up there.

Love dad🌹

R.i.p T.W

Truly sad. Our condolences to Ricco, Fantasia, and the rest of Tyquan’s greiving family.

WENN