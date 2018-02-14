Panty Sniffin’ Tunes: Amber Rose Curates A Valentine’s Day Playlist Dedicated To 21 Savage

Amber Rose Shares A Playlist Of Her And 21’s Favorite Love Songs

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Amber Rose is once again confessing her undying love for 21 Savage–this time by curating a playlist of some of their favorite songs. She released the playlist via Spotify, adorably titled, “21 for 21.” It’s a thoughtful mix that includes what she describes to be 21 of her and her boo’s favorite love songs.

Muva announced her playlist early Wednesday morning with a selfie on Instagram.

Some of 21 and Rose’s favorite love songs include the musical stylings on legends like Mary J. Blige, SWV, Jodeci, and Pharrell. If you’re trying to get into the loving spirit this Valentine’s day and don’t have the courage to make a playlist of your own, turn up the heat with this song selection from Mr. Savage and his number one lady.

Amber and 21 have been nothing but completely obsessed with each other since they announced their coupledom….and from the looks of this playlist, they’re not slowing down anytime soon.