Have Some Valentine’s Visuals: R&B Vocalist Joi Is Back With Video For Single “Stare At Me”

With the single marking the arrival of her long-awaited fifth album, S.I.R. Rebekkah Holylove, which lands very soon, Joi is serving up an engaging and enigmatic performance as the music’s catchy chorus takes hold over production from Brook D’Leau. Lyrically, it’s a hyper-charged clarion call for the world to wake up from its digital obsession and feel something real.

The single marks her first offering since 2006, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect. S.I.R. (which stands for “Savage, Immortal, & Righteous”) collates together ten empowering anthems replete with the same liberated sex appeal, feminine ferocity, vocal fireworks, and climactic energy that made her early output so iconic. Not to mention, it grooves like a mother——!

You can purchase “Stare At Me” along with her album HERE

Her music remains integral to the evolution of soul in the nineties and 21st century. Everybody from OutKast to Run The Jewels has featured Joi, while her output stands out as sync-able, soundtracking scenes everywhere from With This Ring to Dear White People.

However, this queen rightfully takes back her throne on S.I.R. Rebekkah Holylove. Stay tuned for a lot more!