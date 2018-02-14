Feathered Beauties 2018 Pt. 2: A Gallery Of Gorgeous Women At Trinidad Carnival

- By Bossip Staff
More Carnival Baes

As we told you yesterday, it’s Carnival time. And you know that Carnival in Trinidad brings the baes out in their best looks. Men and women show what momma and Mother Nature gave them all in some incredibly crafted costumes. It’s the blackest holiday on the planet.

And you know how we rock…again. More baes who have us falling in love with every click.

#carnival2018 #carnivalmonday #trinidadcarnival2018 #ontheroad #mondaywear

A post shared by JoeGeoFoto (@joegeofoto) on

    #Repost @niajanelle ・・・ #carnivalmonday2018 #trinidadcarnival2018

    A post shared by mytime2lime (@mytime2lime) on

    #repost @gr8estflo #CarnivalMonday2018 #TrinidadCarnival2018

    A post shared by mytime2lime (@mytime2lime) on

    Birthday Girl @sincerely_jenz #carnivalmonday #trinidadcarnival2018

    A post shared by Travel X (@travelx2018) on

