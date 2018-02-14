Exclusive: Married To Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly’s Love Tips: “You Have To Be A Wife First – Not A Doctor!”

Dr. Heavenly Kimes Talks Love Tips For Singles, Couples & Addresses Rocky Relationship With Mariah

“Married To Medicine’s” Dr. Heavenly has watched some of her cast mates’ marriages implode on their TV show, but has managed to keep her nearly 20 year relationship with fellow Dr. Damon Kimes intact. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the dentist and relationship coach revealed her tips to strengthening relationships, whether your single or attached – but not without throwing a little shade towards her frenemy Mariah Huq.

BOSSIP: How have you been able to keep your relationship intact in spite of the glare of the public eye?

Dr. Heavenly: “I love all the ladies, they’re beautiful, educated, and opinionated. But I’ve told them from the beginning, you have to be a wife first. Not a doctor first. Your husband has to come first. Your wife has to come first in any relationship. Is my marriage perfect? Hell no, it’s not. But I will never disrespect my husband on TV , in public or anywhere else. And I think it’s wrong to do it, and there’s no other way to say it. I cannot put my man down. He is worth more to me than this show.”

BOSSIP: What’s your advice to couples who may be going through a tough time?

Dr. Heavenly:“I think that in any relationship, there’s no perfect person, but I feel there’s a perfect person for you. And that person is perfect, because they will love you through all of your challenges. And a lot of times, marriages don’t work because you don’t love the person enough to fight for what’s important. When I got married, I didn’t give an option for divorce. And I think that’s so important. And when you come to a problem in your marriage, you’ve gotta have prayer in there. That’s the only way to get by it. There’s no way to get around it without God.”