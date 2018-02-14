What Divorce??? Carmelo Sends A Matrimony Message To His Forever Valentine La La
- By Bossip Staff
Carmelo Anthony wants you to know that he may have gotten his wife back on this Valentine’s Day holiday. The NBA baller whose alleged infidelity sparked his separation from La La shared a sweet message to his estranged wife today.
“MINE FOREVER!!!” said Anthony. “HAPPY VALENTINES DAY to MY WIFE @lala.”
What breakup???
Prior to Melo’s post, La La was spotted at one of Melo’s games looking like she was ready to reconcile with her hubby who was accused of impregnating another woman….
and he’s been unabashedly leaving thirsty comments on her IG.
Shooters shoot.
Do YOU think Carmelo and La La are back together?