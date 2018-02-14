UPDATE* At Least 20 Injured 1 Dead At South Florida High School Shooting, Gunman Arrested

Image via Getty

Active Shooter At South Florida High School

**NEW UPDATE**

MSNBC is reporting that there are at least 14 victims in this shooting. We’re still awaiting word on how many are injuries vs. fatalities.

**UPDATE**

The police have arrested a man who appears to be the shooter. Officers were in search of a white male wearing a burgundy sweatshirt the MSNBC cameras show a man of that description being arrested now.

Still no exact number of injuries or deaths, but “a number of fatalities” is the early report at this time.

Another school shooting is currently happening at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida according to CNN.

Police are evacuating students as we speak but many are still hiding inside their classrooms.

JUST IN: Local Coral Springs, FL police confirm that they are responding to an 'active shooter' pic.twitter.com/2mHKRhZrJX — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 14, 2018

Students are seen walking outside with their hands held high so as not to confuse itchy-trigger fingered police officers who are searching for the shooter.

At this time there are no details about the number of injured or possibly dead.

We’ll be updating this story by the minute. A student who is locked inside the school is posting photos from his classroom.

