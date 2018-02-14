Loving Me Is Wrong: Derrty Mo Sends Miss Jackson An Apologetic V-Day Message After Racking Up Rape Allegetions

Accused Sexual Assaulter Nelly Sends Miss Jackson A Cryptic Valentine’s Day Shout Out

Multiple rape allegations can really put stress on a relationship. Just ask Nelly. The singer/rapper seems to be trying to make things right with his long-term bae Miss Jackson after having a tumultuous year in the press and in his lawyer’s office. So far, three women have come forward with stories of the crooner putting unwanted hands and organs on them after concerts.

In two of their stories, Nelly allegedly pulls his junk out and forces sexual activities and kicks them out.

The latest allegation comes from overseas, an English dame claims she went to take a picture with Nelly, and he gripped her tightly and asked if she’d hang back to speak with him after a concert in London. As we reported earlier:

She says that she and her friends all went to his dressing room. Next thing she knows, he asked her to come with him into a room next door. She claims that once in the adjoining room, he immediately dropped his pants and began masturbating, then reached to try to pull her top off. She claims he also attempted to kiss her. Next, the woman says Nelly gripped the back of her head and her shoulder, forcing her head down and shoving his erect penis into her mouth. She says she broke free and ran from the room, and he called her a “c***” as she did so.

Nelly is saying to Miss Jackson today (unclear as to why, BUT), do you think it’s because he’s owning up to doing at least a few things wrong here???

Something tells us his boo isn't going anywhere, just yet…Happy V-day folks!