Exclusive: Judge Tosses Sean Kingston’s $900K Catch Fade Case Against Nightclub

“Beautiful Girls” Singer Sued Club Where He Said He Was Jumped & Robbed Of $330k In Jewelry

An L.A. judge has thrown out Sean Kingston’s lawsuit accusing a Hollywood nightspot’s security guards of being in on his beat down and robbery after the singer straight up stopped coming to court over the matter.

Sean Kingston sued SK WS Enterprises, the owners of Playhouse nightclub in 2016, accusing the club’s security of helping to set him up to get jumped and robbed of necklaces worth more $300,000. The club owners said in court papers that they had nothing to do with Sean’s assault and robbery inside the venue.

The case was supposed to head to trial, but Sean abruptly stopped moving the legal proceedings forward. He missed his last two court hearings, and the fed up judge ordered the case dismissed last month, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. The judge said Sean didn’t tell the court why he was blowing the case off, but the singer’s major money troubles could be the blame. Last year, he admitted in court papers in a suit over unpaid legal work that he had less than $500 in the bank and was living with his mother.

On the night of the alleged assault, Sean said he was hanging out in the VIP section, when the club’s security approached him and asked him to visit with another high profile guest. But as the singer approached, an unknown person began hitting him with their fists and knocked him over the head with a champagne bottle, according to his complaint.

When Kingston’s friends tried to intervene on the assault, he said the club’s security guards stopped them in their tracks. He said a robber then snatched his chains – worth more than $300,000 – and fled the scene.

Kingston demanded $900,000 for his pain and suffering and he’d been living in fear and suffered from crippling anxiety as a result of getting jumped and robbed. But last month, the judge dismissed the case, with prejudice, which means he can sue the club again if he wants.