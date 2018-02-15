Miss New(er) Booty? Blac Chyna Put Her Balloonish Backside On Display And Twitter Went Absolutely Insane

Blac Chyna out here killing the game dawg… is she top 5 or top 10 on ur list of the baddest chicks rn?? pic.twitter.com/OLL0a2mKpH — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) February 15, 2018

Blac Chyna’s Insane Donk

Blac Chyna celebrated Valentine’s Day by putting her humongous donk on blast for the world to see. All at a lovely beach. We have questions. So many questions. Is her donk even newer? Like, did she add more filling? Did she get more work done? Has it always been like that? Is Mercury in Retrograde? What is going on?!

Blac chyna is built like a Treble Clef. — Pooch. (@ItsVee_) February 14, 2018

Twitter had the same questions, speculations and JOKES. Lord, the jokes. Take a look because this is one for the ages.